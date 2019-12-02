|
|
William J. Ferris, Jr.
Sarasota, FL - William J. "Jim" Ferris, Jr., age 84 years, formerly of Cincinnati, passed away at his residence in Sarasota, FL on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Mr. Ferris served in the US Navy for four years and was retired as an Electrical Engineer in Sales for Siemens Co. Beloved husband of Natalie "Nykie" Kearney Ferris. Dear father of Kathy Hatke of St. Louis, MO., Tim Ferris of Hamilton, OH. and Connie (Paul) Lilko of Columbus, OH. Loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Son of the late William J. and Rosemary Ferris. Devoted brother of Thomas (Rhonda) Ferris of Cincinnati, OH., Ellen Adderly of Los Angeles, CA., Mary Jo Ferris of Cincinnati, OH. and the late Daniel (Carolyn) Ferris, G. Patrick (Joan) Ferris and Ann (Don) Schehr. A Memorial Mass will be held in the spring. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019