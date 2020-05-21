Mr. Keating was one of the most accomplished people I never knew. One my favorite memories of life was him coaching the UDF 1/2 pints and nearly the whole team riding in his station wagon to Stanley field for practice. He meant so much to me throughout my life and it was always special to see him . My condolences to the entire family. You have all been wonderful friends throughout our lives.

John & Kathy Heekin

Friend