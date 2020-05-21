William J. Keating
1927 - 2020
William J. Keating

Cincinnati - William J. "Bill" Keating, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Nenninger). Loving father of Nancy (Dale) Roe, father-in-law of Joan Keating (widow of Bill, Jr.), Mike (Jane) Keating, Dan (Becky) Keating, Susie (John) Lame, Tom Keating and John (Michelle) Keating. Also survived by 28 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at age 93. His beloved Nancy was the love of his life. Known to friends as "the Judge", his legacy was loyalty and love for his family, his city, and all who were fortunate to work with him, know him, and call him a friend. The many fruits of his "can do" spirit are everywhere in Cincinnati: The Aronoff Center; the ATP tennis tournament; world class swim teams who trained at Cincinnati's first Olympic-size pool at St. X; professional golf tournaments; culture, arts, education, business, and quality of life. He was a judge, a city councilman, congressman, publisher of the Cincinnati Enquirer and Chairman of the Associated Press. Kindness was the key to his success. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Xavier High School: Nancy and William Keating Family Scholarship; Xavier University; or The University of Cincinnati. Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home serving the family. www.rohdefuneral.com




May 21, 2020
I admired Mr. Keating from afar. Rather, I knew Billy & Joan Keating and their children as well as Susie & John Lame. These people are part of Mr. Keating's legacy. Pat and I observed honesty, humor, fidelity to church, family, and community, as well as a drive to do good things in those descendants. That speaks volumes about this patriarch. Well done, Mr. Keating. Rest in peace.
Jan and Pat McNerney
Acquaintance
May 21, 2020
Mr. Keating was one of the most accomplished people I never knew. One my favorite memories of life was him coaching the UDF 1/2 pints and nearly the whole team riding in his station wagon to Stanley field for practice. He meant so much to me throughout my life and it was always special to see him . My condolences to the entire family. You have all been wonderful friends throughout our lives.
John & Kathy Heekin
Friend
