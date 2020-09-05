WIlliam J. Mathews Sr.
Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Mary Mathews (Nee McMahon). Loving father of William J. Mathews Jr., John Mathews and Jennifer (Joe) Stephens and Maria Mathews. Devoted grandfather of Otis and Pearl Stephens. Dear brother of Suzanne (Leo) Kammerer and Marilyn (Bill) Pellman. Also survived by his many nephews, nieces, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his children and sisters on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 75 years of age. Bill never lost his enthusiasm for life. Battling stage IV cancer for over eight years, showed his strength and determination. Bill will be remembered for his commitment to family, tenacious attitude, and delightfully peculiar sense of humor. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., on FRIDAY at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cincinnati Right to Life, 1802 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239. www.bjmeyer.com