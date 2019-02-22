Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Crown Hill Memorial Park
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Newton


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
William J. Newton Obituary
William J. Newton

Crttenden - William J. Newton died on February 18th, at the age of 80 surrounded by loved ones. Bill was born to Albert and Viola Newton in 1938. He served his country in the United States Army from 1956-1959. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. After retirement from Proctor and Gamble, Bill spent his time traveling and RVing with beloved wife Carol. When he was home he occupied his time with anything John Wayne. He even had a checklist for every movie John Wayne played in. Bill will be dearly missed. He is survived by wife of 39 years, Carol Newton; children, Debra Sylvio, Paul (Christine) Marshall, Gail Peak, Larry (Annette) Newton, David (Betty) Newton and Rick (Kay) Carrubba; siblings, Jim Newton, Mary Hayden, Kathy Mullins and Michael Newton; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will take place Monday the 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Linnemann Family Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY with a service to follow. Burial will happen immediately afterword's at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospital attn. Cancer Care 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now