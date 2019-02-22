|
|
William J. Newton
Crttenden - William J. Newton died on February 18th, at the age of 80 surrounded by loved ones. Bill was born to Albert and Viola Newton in 1938. He served his country in the United States Army from 1956-1959. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. After retirement from Proctor and Gamble, Bill spent his time traveling and RVing with beloved wife Carol. When he was home he occupied his time with anything John Wayne. He even had a checklist for every movie John Wayne played in. Bill will be dearly missed. He is survived by wife of 39 years, Carol Newton; children, Debra Sylvio, Paul (Christine) Marshall, Gail Peak, Larry (Annette) Newton, David (Betty) Newton and Rick (Kay) Carrubba; siblings, Jim Newton, Mary Hayden, Kathy Mullins and Michael Newton; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will take place Monday the 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Linnemann Family Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY with a service to follow. Burial will happen immediately afterword's at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospital attn. Cancer Care 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019