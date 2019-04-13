|
William J. Sonntag
Ft. Thomas - William J. Sonntag, 93, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Highlandspring, Ft. Thomas. He was a salesman with Shillitos and a member of St. Therese Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Rita (nee Eckstein) Sonntag and his parents, Peter and Louise (nee Diesel) Sonntag. William is survived by several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Therese Church (Southgate), on Tuesday (April 16) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow mass and take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery (Ft. Thomas). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019