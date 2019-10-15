|
William Joseph Jansen
William Joseph Jansen, passed away at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born November 6, 1937, to the late John and Elizabeth Schultz Jansen. He was a loving husband of 52 years to the late Rosario Lagdameo Jansen and a wonderful father to Agnes, Billy, Karen, and Patti. He is survived by children Agnes and James Larcenaire, William Jansen and Jennifer Carol, Karen and Leonard Weber, and, Patricia and Thomas Lohmiller. Grandchildren Leah and Patrick Cronin, Craig and Dana Larcenaire, Stephen Larcenaire, Benjamin Jansen, Celia Jansen and Bobby Cook, Claire Jansen, Simon Jansen, Samantha Weber, Rachel Weber, Andrew and Lindsay Lohmiller, Karen and Micah Clare, and Adam and Kristen Lohmiller. Great-grandchildren Kaden, Wyatt and Hudson Cronin; Landen and Luke Larcenaire; Jackson, Mitchell, Grant and Josepha Lohmiller; Micah, Moses, and Marcellus Clare; and, Evan, Ella, Easton and Elliott Lohmiller. In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by siblings Mary Mai, Shana Jansen, Jack Jansen, Rita Honka, Betty Ann Jansen, Alice Jansen, and twin brother Joseph who passed six hours after birth, and, great-grandson Maximus Clare. In his youth, Bill was a proud member of the United States Navy. Later, Bill, along with his wife Rosario, founded and ran Microfilming of Cincinnati which was later renamed Jansen Image Information Management Company (JIIMCO) for nearly 36 years. In the early years of a long and happy marriage, Bill and Rosario were very involved in the Christian Family Movement. They also sponsored refugees from Vietnam and Ethiopia bringing them into their homes and supporting them while they established new lives in the United States. Bill wholeheartedly believed in helping other people and was a volunteer with the Saint Vincent DePaul Society for over 25 years. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He never met a stranger and loved a good conversation. Visitation will be held from 10:30AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, KY. Following the visitation, Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 12:00 PM at the Cathedral Basilica. William will be laid to rest beside his wife Rosario at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial donations may be made to The Cathedral Society of St Vincent de Paul, 1140 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011
