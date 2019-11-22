|
William Joseph "Bill" Muehlenkamp
Hartsville, SC - William Joseph "Bill" Muehlenkamp, Jr, 83, passed away on November 9th, 2019 in Hartsville, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife Deena (Brown) Muehlenkamp, brother James (Diana) Muehlenkamp, daughters Robin (Mike) Centorani, Ann (Kevin) Knochelmann & Paige Wilson (Marc), daughter-in-law Teresa (Hank) Muehlenkamp, 9 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his son, William Joseph "Hank" Muehlenkamp, III, son-in-law, Marc Wilson, parents, William Sr. & Thelma (Kampson) Muehlenkamp, and his sister Mary Sue (Carl) Gamel. Bill grew up in Fort Thomas, KY went to St. Thomas Catholic School, St. Xavier High School-Cincinnati, Villa Madonna College and Cincinnati Mortuary College. He loved growing up at Ryland Lakes Country Club with his family & friends as a child, and Bill continued to share those times with his children & grandchildren by purchasing his grandmother's home. Bill enjoyed flying planes, boating on the Ohio River, a good game of golf and was a member of Highland Country Club, Ft. Thomas. Bill had a large circle of friends from grade school through high school, and he spoke of his dear friends with fond memories. He retired from Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home as a senior partner. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019