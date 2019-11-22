Services
Norton Funeral Home
417 3rd Street
Cheraw, SC 29520
(843) 537-7010
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Ft. Thomas, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Muehlenkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph "Bill" Muehlenkamp

Add a Memory
William Joseph "Bill" Muehlenkamp Obituary
William Joseph "Bill" Muehlenkamp

Hartsville, SC - William Joseph "Bill" Muehlenkamp, Jr, 83, passed away on November 9th, 2019 in Hartsville, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife Deena (Brown) Muehlenkamp, brother James (Diana) Muehlenkamp, daughters Robin (Mike) Centorani, Ann (Kevin) Knochelmann & Paige Wilson (Marc), daughter-in-law Teresa (Hank) Muehlenkamp, 9 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his son, William Joseph "Hank" Muehlenkamp, III, son-in-law, Marc Wilson, parents, William Sr. & Thelma (Kampson) Muehlenkamp, and his sister Mary Sue (Carl) Gamel. Bill grew up in Fort Thomas, KY went to St. Thomas Catholic School, St. Xavier High School-Cincinnati, Villa Madonna College and Cincinnati Mortuary College. He loved growing up at Ryland Lakes Country Club with his family & friends as a child, and Bill continued to share those times with his children & grandchildren by purchasing his grandmother's home. Bill enjoyed flying planes, boating on the Ohio River, a good game of golf and was a member of Highland Country Club, Ft. Thomas. Bill had a large circle of friends from grade school through high school, and he spoke of his dear friends with fond memories. He retired from Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home as a senior partner. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -