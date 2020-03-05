|
|
William Joseph "Joe" Pulliam, 59, of Newport, KY, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Ft. Thomas, KY on February 5, 1961, he was the son for the late Samuel and Inez Pulliam. Joe loved horses and the racetrack. He worked in the horse racing industry for over 20 years beginning his career at River Downs and retiring from Turfway Park. Joe enjoyed listening to Bruce Springsteen traveling and collecting Hard Rock Café T-Shirts in different cities he visited. He loved his family and spending time with his family, especially watching his nephew, Kevin, play Basketball. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his great-aunt: Imo Long. Joe is survived by his daughters: Samantha Pulliam, Katrina Fanning and Cassie Ryan; brother: Danny Pulliam; sisters: Judy Pulliam and Trudy Feiler; nieces: Lynn Cox, Shannon Scott and Jennifer Norsworthy; great-nephews: Ian Lewis, Malek Scott, Alekzander Boler and Chris Cox and great-nieces: Jada Scott, Ashley Cox, Caitlyn Shay, Jessica Shay, Paxton Norsworthy and Madison Cox. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until the Funeral Service at 7:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Memorials are suggested in Joe's name to the Emergency Cold Shelter of Northern KY, 634 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011 or to the Henry Hosea House, 901 York Street, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020