William Joyce Hunt
Cincinnati - William Joyce Hunt, age 100, beloved son of the late Albert G. Hunt and the late Helen V. (nee Shine) Hunt, loved brother of the late Gene (Mary Lou) Hunt and the late Rosemary (the late Sylvester) (nee Hunt) Reinstatler, loving uncle to Mary Ellen (Harry) Hinson, Terrie (Tom) Huber, Geralee (the late David) Clott, Kathy (Tony) Buckmeier, Jerry (Deborah) Reinstatler, Patty (Greg) Lester, Greg (Mary Lee) Reinstatler, Dan (Sherri) Reinstatler, Karen (Pete) Pritchard, Chris (Lisa) Reinstatler, Joe (Jackie) Reinstatler, Mary (Joe) Belperio, Elaine (Tim) Beck, Becky (Phill) Busken, dear Great Uncle to numerous Great-Nephews and Nieces, as well as many Great- Grand Nephews and Nieces, and surviving First Cousins William Shine and Reverend Edward Shine. He passed away into God's loving arms on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at home, accompanied by the prayerful supplications of family members present in person and in spirit. Bill (Joyce) was known for his kindness, patience, and great listening skills. He was very humble, yet determined in his desire to be loyal to God, country, and his beloved family. He was a confirmed lifelong bachelor who mentored his nieces and nephews as if they were his very own children. He had a good sense of humor and cordial presence even when he did not feel well. His love for his nephews and nieces was never more evident than when he took a carful of them on vacation with him every summer. These trips to Florida and Michigan spawned great fun and learning, as well as stories to last a lifetime. He graduated from St. Teresa Grade School in 1935 and Elder High School in 1939, where he was heralded as "most determined". He played football and put on the boxing gloves, two sports which he loved to watch for the rest of his life. After graduation from Elder, he went to work at Aluminum Industries, where he helped to produce artillery shells for WWII. Despite being exempt from the Draft due to the munitions he was helping to produce, he insisted on doing his "duty" and volunteered with the U.S. Marine Corps. After training at Parris Island (South Carolina) and Camp Pendleton (California), he was stationed in Northern Ireland and later became an occupation troop on Kyushu, Japan, for two months following the dropping of the atomic bombs. He loved recounting his experiences as a proud Marine. After the war, he found work with the United States Postal Service, where he happily sorted letters and magazines for the next thirty years, using his great knack for memorization in becoming ever more efficient, and a valued worker. At home, when he was not helping to babysit or shuttle his nieces and nephews, he enjoyed cultivating tea roses, gardening, planting grass seed or blue spruce trees, and cutting grass. He also loved reading news magazines and other finance and agricultural periodicals, and fostered an ever-growing interest in the stock market. He was a devoted son whose incessant loving care allowed his mother to fulfill her desire to die at home in 1983. His was a life of service to others, and he was happiest when he could be helping to fulfill needs for someone in his extended family. When asked for his words of wisdom at 95, he simply said "Be nice to each other. Be kind to one another." His example will live on as his family attempts to "pay it forward". In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205, Mercy McAuley High School, 6000 Oakwood Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224 or Seton High School. 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. No visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 14, 2020 at Noon at St. John the Baptist Church, 10010 Carolina Trace, Harrison, OH 45030. Consult church website for livestreaming, https://stjb.net/
