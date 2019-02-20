|
|
William Kaelin
Bellevue - William R Kaelin, 83, of Bellevue, passed away on February 19, 2019 at his residence in Bellevue, KY. Bill was a Retired Commerical Credit Manager with the OPW Dover Corp.. Bill was a Korean war Army Veteran, a 49 year member of the Bellevue Vets, and a member of the American Legion Post 203 in Latonia. Bill loved UK Basketball and the Cincinnati Reds, He was a KY Colonel and very Patrotic. Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy Kaelin, his son, Kris Kaelin, and his daughters, Kathy Daudistel,and Karen Toll, Bill is also survived by a half brother, Daniel Kaelin, his grandchildren, Stephanie (Chuck) Rice, Beth (Marlon) Concepcion, Kodi Kaelin, and Andrew Toll, and his Great-Grandchildren, Keegan Rice, Kamryn Rice, Kailin Concepcion, and Karmen Concepcion. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will be held 12:00 pm Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Emergency Shelter of N. Kentucky, 634 Scott Blvd. Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019