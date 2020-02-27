|
William Kevin Shoupe
Fort Thomas - William Kevin Shoupe, 63, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on February 25, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Kevin was a Manufacturers Rep with Legends Marketing. Kevin was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Ft. Thomas, where he served as a Vestry member several times, he was active in the Christian Outreach and the Interfaith Hospitality Networks. Kevin coached football for the Ft. Thomas Junior Football League for 17 years. He was a graduate of Highlands High School where he was the Quarterback of the Football team, a Pitcher for the Baseball Team and he played Bluebirds Basketball. Kevin was a lifetime member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association, and a huge UK Fan. Kevin was preceded in death by his brother, Butch Shoupe, his mother, Easter Pauline Shoupe, and his father, Flem Shoupe. Kevin is survived by his wife, Leslie Roth Shoupe, his daughters, Kelsey (Craig) Foltz, and Lindsey (Stephen) Reckers, his sister, Katherine Diedenhofer, and his grandchildren, Ellison Reckers, Mason Reckers, Kennedy Foltz, and Caroline Foltz. Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Ft. Thomas, KY, A reception will follow from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at St. Andrew's Undercroft. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 3 Chalfonte Place Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020