William Keyes Seay
Greenhills - William Keyes "Bill" Seay, age 91, of Greenhills, OH passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born in Portadown, Northern Ireland on September 20, 1927 to William and Margaret Seay (nee Keyes). He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bea Paul, Irene Gidley. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Betty Seay (nee Stein); nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends. Bill moved to the United States and served his adopted country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was an active member of the Mt. Healthy American Legion Post 513. Funeral Ceremony will be at 11 am Thursday, August 22, 2019 with a visitation from 10-11am at Newcomer -Northwest Chapel, 7830 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Burial to follow with full Military Honors at Spring Grove Cemetery. To share a memory of Bill, please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019