Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space)
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space)
William "Bill" Krallman Obituary
William "Bill" Krallman

Cincinnati - beloved son of John H. Krallman and the late Pat Krallman (nee Dowling), dear brother of Mark (Sharon) Krallman, Connie (Jeff) Wolfzorn, Daniel Krallman and Susan (Chris) Fox. beloved by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, age 55. Visitation will be Monday, February 25th at St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space) from 9AM until time of funeral mass at 10AM. Contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd. Cinti, OH 45220. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
