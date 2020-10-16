1/1
William L. Eggemeier Jr.
William L. Eggemeier, Jr.

Florence - William L. Eggemeier Jr. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 88 years. He was preceded in death by his parents William L. Eggemeier, Sr. and Louise Eggemeier and a sister, Carol Eggemeier. He is survived by his children, Vicki (Dean) Berberich, Cathy (Danny) Faehr, Ami Eggemeier and Mark (Penny) Eggemeier; sister, Mary Jean (Richard) Middendorf. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Tuesday, October 20th at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, St. Elizabeth Hospice. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
