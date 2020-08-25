1/1
William L. Foley
William L. Foley

Mason - William L. Foley. Beloved husband of the late Romaine (nee Nichwitz) Foley. Loving father of Michelle Foley and Matthew Foley. Dear brother of Barbara Clancy, Florence McMahon, Henry "Bud" Foley and the late Robert Foley. Passed away August 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Friends will be received Saturday, August 29 from 10-11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be made to Honor Flight. tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
