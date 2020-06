William L. LubbersFt. Wright - William (Bill) Lubbers, 65, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, after a long fight to recover from a brain injury that resulted from a bicycle accident. Bill retired from Cox Media where he was an Advertising and Print Manager. He was a long-time member of St. John Church in Covington, where he went to grade school and was a member of the guitar group for many years. Bill was a family man and loved his wife, daughters and grandchildren (and granddogs) more than anything. He never met a stranger and was everyone's best friend. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially over a burger and a beer. He was an animal lover and rescued several dogs throughout his lifetime. He was a music man and spent a lot of time playing guitar. He spent countless hours cycling or just coasting and chatting on his bike. Survivors include his loving wife, Judy Lubbers; daughters, Renee (Grant) Shomer of Louisville, Christen Lubbers of Covington; brother, Don Lubbers (Sheila) of Covington; sister, Margie Patton (Phil) of Glasgow, KY and grandchildren, Lillian and Henry Shomer. Visitation is on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM all in St John Church, 627 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011. Interment in St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BRAWA, the Barren River Animal Welfare Association, P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42142, where our family has gotten our beloved pets.