William L. Lubbers
Ft. Wright - William (Bill) Lubbers, 65, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, after a long fight to recover from a brain injury that resulted from a bicycle accident. Bill retired from Cox Media where he was an Advertising and Print Manager. He was a long-time member of St. John Church in Covington, where he went to grade school and was a member of the guitar group for many years. Bill was a family man and loved his wife, daughters and grandchildren (and granddogs) more than anything. He never met a stranger and was everyone's best friend. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially over a burger and a beer. He was an animal lover and rescued several dogs throughout his lifetime. He was a music man and spent a lot of time playing guitar. He spent countless hours cycling or just coasting and chatting on his bike. Survivors include his loving wife, Judy Lubbers; daughters, Renee (Grant) Shomer of Louisville, Christen Lubbers of Covington; brother, Don Lubbers (Sheila) of Covington; sister, Margie Patton (Phil) of Glasgow, KY and grandchildren, Lillian and Henry Shomer. Visitation is on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM all in St John Church, 627 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011. Interment in St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BRAWA, the Barren River Animal Welfare Association, P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42142, where our family has gotten our beloved pets.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.