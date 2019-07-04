Resources
More Obituaries for William Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Pratt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Pratt Obituary
William L. Pratt

Dallas, Texas - William L. Pratt, passed away on June 28, 2019. He was 66 years old.

Bill grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated Indian Hill High School in 1971, and the University of Cincinnati's DAA program in 1977. He loved to draw, and he loved to read. He loved most to read about cars. Bill was the first of his friends to own a sports car—a Lotus Europa. After the Europa burned, he bought a Fiat 850 Spyder, then moved on to a Fiat 124 Spyder. Only Bill thought to buy Fiats in the 1970s. He loved to drive with the top down.

Bill moved to Dallas in 1984. He was a designer of Industrial and Commercial lighting systems, occasionally doing high end residential structures. He had a graceful and elegant eye.

Bill follows his father, S. William Pratt and his mother, Jeanne Pratt Simpson to the hereafter. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Halstead (Bonita Springs, Florida), and his brother, Richard Pratt (Cincinnati, Ohio).

Bill will be buried in Spring Grove Cemetery alongside his father.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.