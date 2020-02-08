Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Retirement Community Mansion Room & Library
230 W. Galbraith Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
3565 Hubble Rd.
View Map
Resources
William L. "Bill" Scheimann

William "Bill" L. Scheimann

Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" (nee Mullen). Loving father of Ann (Jude) Scheimann, Elizabeth (David) Hess, Matthew (Jenifer) Scheimann, Kathleen (Gary) Trapp and Peggy (Doug) Sullivan. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Virginia (the late Norman) Fosnaugh. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Passed away Thursday February 6, 2020. Age 84 years. Memorial Visitation Monday February 10th from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Evergreen Retirement Community Mansion Room & Library, 230 W. Galbraith Rd., 45215. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday February 11th at St. James Church (White Oak), 3565 Hubble Rd., 45247. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
