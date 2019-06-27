|
William L. Stull
Bellevue - William (Bill) Lee Stull, 73 of Bellevue Kentucky, peacefully passed away on June 25th 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Bill served in the United States Army from 1967-1969. He was the financial officer for the American Legion post 0153 for 14 years. For forty years, Bill worked at Diversapack as a product developer from 1969-2009. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was well known in the community for always taking the time to shout a friendly "Hello" from his front porch. Bill is proceeded in death by his mother Betty Rose Stull, and his parents Fred and Virginia (Fuchs) Kallendorf. Bill was survived by his wife of 49 years Peggy (Oldigies) Stull. His 6 children Michael (Pam), James (Heather), Mary, Daniel, Matthew, and Madalyn. His 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Sister, Jackie Glusac and brother, Jack Kallendorf. Visitation will be held at Divine Mercy Parish on Saturday June 29th, 2019 from 10am-11am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Following Mass there will be a Celebration of Life Reception at Charity Hall, 312 Poplar Street, Bellevue, Kentucky 41073. Burial Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials are requested to Divine Mercy Parish Capital Campaign, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, Kentucky 41073. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 27, 2019