William L. "Bill" Thomas
Kenwood - Beloved husband of the late Gloria Jean Thomas (nee Morris). Devoted father of Paul Thomas and Jennifer (Richard) Brown. Loving grandfather of Richard and the late Jessica Brown. Dear brother of Frances Simmons, and the late Sue Withrow and Lloyd Thomas. Cherished friend of Mary Riemann. William proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a graduate of Anderson University and served as a pastor for more than fifty years in Ohio, Maryland, and New Jersey. Departed on May 26, 2020 at the age of 96. Private services will be held for the family due to Covid-19. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.mrfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 31, 2020.