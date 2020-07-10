William L. Waller MSG. U.S. Army RetiredReading - Bill Waller, beloved husband of 49 years to Mary Kay. Devoted father of Ezra Waller and Camille Waller. Adoring Paw Paw of Bridget Waller and Owen Waller. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger for 21 years. Upon retirement, he went to work for the Post Office as a mail carrier for another 21 years. He was a 10-year Adjutant for American Legion Post 69 and a 10-year Secretary for Eagle Aerie 1095, both in Reading. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at a future date. Though your smile is gone forever and your hand I cannot touch, I still have many memories of the one I loved so much. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart.