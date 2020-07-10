1/
William L. Waller Msg. U.s. Army Retired
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Waller MSG. U.S. Army Retired

Reading - Bill Waller, beloved husband of 49 years to Mary Kay. Devoted father of Ezra Waller and Camille Waller. Adoring Paw Paw of Bridget Waller and Owen Waller. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger for 21 years. Upon retirement, he went to work for the Post Office as a mail carrier for another 21 years. He was a 10-year Adjutant for American Legion Post 69 and a 10-year Secretary for Eagle Aerie 1095, both in Reading. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at a future date. Though your smile is gone forever and your hand I cannot touch, I still have many memories of the one I loved so much. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 681-7526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading formerly Schmidt,Dhonau Kucner FH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved