William Layton "Billy" Smith Iv Obituary
William Layton "Billy" Smith IV

William Layton "Billy" Smith IV died March 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 17, 2020 at Mount Carmel East to his loving parents, William "Bill" and Tiffany (Dulmage) Smith III.

Billy is survived by his grandparents, John and Karen Dulmage, and William and (insert grandma's name) Smith II; aunts and uncles, John and Nicole Nightingale and Andrew and Brittany Dulmage; and several cousins.

Services will remain private at this time with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
