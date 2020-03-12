|
William Lee Parker
William Lee Parker, age 90. Husband of 49 years to the late Shirley Ruth (nee' Flaherty). Bill is survived by his children, Richard (Peggy) Parker, Marsha (Ross) Bozman, Debby (the late Dan) Zeis, 6 grandchildren, Adam Parker, Amanda (Nick) Thalhammer, Stephanie (Adam) Hutzelman, Jesse (Corinne) Ramsey, and Jason (Sarah) Ramsey, six great grandchildren, a sister, Mary Parker, and also his faithful companion for many years, Shirley Murphy, who brought a light into his life after the death of his first wife. He was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia Martinez. Bill was a past President of the US Postal Clerks Cincinnati Union and a golf fanatic. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 AM at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford, OH 45150, where family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the hour of service. Donations may be made to the or the . Please share memories at craver-riggs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020