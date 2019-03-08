Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Florence - William Lee "Bill" Wayland, 66, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home. He retired as a Senior Analyst at the IRS. Bill loved sports, especially horseracing and UK basketball, and enjoyed spending time at Keeneland, Turfway, and River Downs. He was a dog lover and walked his dogs 3 miles every day. His family will always have fond memories of their annual trips to Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William E and Mary Wayland. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda; sons, Billy (Melody) and Donovan (fiancée, Carlie Forte); and 4 grandchildren, Jayce, Kenzie, Leannah, William, and one on the way. Visitation 10 AM until funeral service at 12 NOON on Monday, March 11 - all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME in LATONIA. Interment at Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge. Memorials to , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. For directions and private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
