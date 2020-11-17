William Longaberger
Florence - William "Bill" Longaberger, age 93 of Florence, passed away on November 13, 2020. Bill was an amazing woodworker and would make everything from cribs to games. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and listening to gospel music, especially the Gaithers. Bill is survived by his wife of 29 years, Vivian Longaberger of Florence, children: Thomas Longaberger of TN, Daniel Longaberger of TN, Debbie (Kenneth) Gick of TN, sisters: Donna Zarate of CA, Mary Ann (Mike) Kindel of OH, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded by his parents: Arthur and Emily Longaberger and daughter: Lori Longaberger. Services will be held privately by the family. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityfuneralcare.com
