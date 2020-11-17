1/1
William Longaberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Longaberger

Florence - William "Bill" Longaberger, age 93 of Florence, passed away on November 13, 2020. Bill was an amazing woodworker and would make everything from cribs to games. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and listening to gospel music, especially the Gaithers. Bill is survived by his wife of 29 years, Vivian Longaberger of Florence, children: Thomas Longaberger of TN, Daniel Longaberger of TN, Debbie (Kenneth) Gick of TN, sisters: Donna Zarate of CA, Mary Ann (Mike) Kindel of OH, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded by his parents: Arthur and Emily Longaberger and daughter: Lori Longaberger. Services will be held privately by the family. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityfuneralcare.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved