Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Resources
More Obituaries for William Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Clark

Add a Memory
William M. Clark Obituary
William M. Clark

Anderson Twp - William M. Clark, age 75, peacefully passed away on October 14, 2019 due to complications from Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy. Beloved husband of Marian (Muccino), devoted father of Michael (Linda) Clark, Greg (Ronna) Clark, Kristin (Scott) Berger, and the late Kelly Clark. Dear brother of Stanley Jr (Diane), Robert (Miriam), Jim (Donna) Clark. Also survived by 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Stanley and Virginia Clark. Visitation on Friday, October 18 at St. Rose Church 2501 Riverside Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45202 from 9am until mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Memorials to St. Xavier High School Class of 1962 Scholarship Fund, 600 W North Bend Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45224. Details at:

GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now