|
|
William M. Clark
Anderson Twp - William M. Clark, age 75, peacefully passed away on October 14, 2019 due to complications from Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy. Beloved husband of Marian (Muccino), devoted father of Michael (Linda) Clark, Greg (Ronna) Clark, Kristin (Scott) Berger, and the late Kelly Clark. Dear brother of Stanley Jr (Diane), Robert (Miriam), Jim (Donna) Clark. Also survived by 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Stanley and Virginia Clark. Visitation on Friday, October 18 at St. Rose Church 2501 Riverside Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45202 from 9am until mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Memorials to St. Xavier High School Class of 1962 Scholarship Fund, 600 W North Bend Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45224. Details at:
GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019