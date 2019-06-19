Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Koehler


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
William M. Koehler Obituary
William M. Koehler

Cincinnati - William M. Koehler, age 82, of Colerain Twp., passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born April 30, 1937, he is Preceded in death by Molly Koehler, his beloved Wife of nearly 57 years and best friend forever. He is survived by his sons Michael (Lin Frank), Bill (Robie) and John (Trisha), and daughters Barbara (Jeff) Harris, Linda (Dave) Thompson, and Judy (Jim Wood). Bill is survived by his grandchildren Jennifer, Kristy, Kim, Natascha, Jaime, Ken, and Jude; and twelve great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his brother Jim Koehler and his sister-in-law Di and his sister-in-law Peggy Niehaus and brother-in-law Don. Bill's life has been filled with many great friends and neighbors. Bill was a family man and he worked hard providing for his family. He will be missed by all who knew him. Bill graduated 8th grade at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in 1951 and high school at Hamilton Catholic in 1955. He retired from Procter and Gamble after 38 years of dedicated service. Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd., Cincinnati on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:30am until the time of Mass at 11:00am. Father Peter St. George will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mt. Healthy. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by making donations to the at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org. Condolences may be sent to www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Bill's family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the friends, family and neighbors who have offered their kindness, support and condolences in the months prior and during this time of sorrow.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now