Services
St. James of the Valley Catholic Church
411 Springfield Pike #2
Cincinnati, OH 45215
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James of the Valley Church
411 Springfield Pike
Wyoming, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James of the Valley Church
411 Springfield Pike
Wyoming, OH
View Map
William M. Nelson Jr. Obituary
William M. Nelson, Jr.

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Marjorie A. Nelson (nee Brockman). Devoted father of W. Michael (Sarah) Nelson III, Craig R.(Kathleen) Nelson, Amy (Tom) Wattley and the late Jeffrey (survived by Janet) Nelson. Loving grandfather of William M. Nelson IV, Meredith A. Will, Eric R. Nelson, Jennifer A. Nelson-Wright, Emily S. Nelson-Sempervive, Thomas G. Wattley, Steven N. Wattley and Douglas W. Wattley. Dear great-grandfather of 10 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Robert Nelson and the late Alice Bucheit and Wilma Gosink. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bill served on the USS Cowpens throughout WW II and worked as a NY Central Railroad Engineer until retirement. Passed away November 19, 2019 at age 95. Visitation to be at St. James of the Valley Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, 45215, Friday November 22 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
