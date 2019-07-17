|
William M. "Skip" Sullender
Cincinnati - William M. "Skip" Sullender loving companion of Hilda Davenport, beloved father of William Michael (Lori) Sullender Jr. and Fredrick (Leslie) Sullender, brother of the late Harold Sullender, also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. July 14, 2019. Age 74 years. Residence California, OH. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Wed. (TONIGHT) July 17, at 7:30 PM. Friends may visit on Wed. (TONIGHT) from 5-7:30 PM. Memorials to . Skip was the owner of Skip's Motorcycle and Auto Parts.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019