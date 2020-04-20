|
|
William Magee
Cincinnati - William Alvin Magee, 101, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020.
William was born to Thomas Alvin Magee and Lillian May Magee nee Tomlinson, on June 21, 1918, in Glassboro, New Jersey. He served in the United States Military as an Army Staff Sargent in the China Air Service Command during World War II from 1941 to 1945. He then worked for Owens Illinois Inc., a glass container manufacturing company until retirement. He married Esther Lee McElroy of Biloxi, Mississippi on March 6, 1943, and they lived together in New Jersey and later Ohio.
William or "Bill" was very outgoing and friendly and held the honor of being a two-time Senior Citizen Prom King. He loved watching sports and feeding the squirrels that would visit him on his patio.
He is survived by his two children, Virginia M. Wample and Terrell E. Magee and three grandchildren, Megan J.(Kyle) Opp Brett M.(Taryn) Wample, and Lauren A.(Anthony) Magee and five great-grandchildren, Avery, Austin, and Addison Opp, and Aria and Alicia Wample.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Magee, mother, Lillian Magee, son, Richard Magee and, wife, Esther Magee.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020