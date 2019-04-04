|
William Marksberry
Ft. Wright - William "Bill" Marksberry, 84, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was a retired salesman for Commercial Cleaning Equipment. Bill was a member of Grace Church in Ft. Wright. He proudly served our country in the U.S Army Airborne Division. Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Marksberry; son, Perry Marksberry and daughter, Robbynne (Artie) Gumble all of Ft. Wright; sister, Joyce (Rich) Waymeyer of Florence; grandchildren, Scott Gumble and Rachel (Mitch) Herr and 1 great grandchild, Eli Herr. Visitation is on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 1:00 PM all at Grace Church, 429 Ft. Henry Drive, Ft. Wright, Ky 41011. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grace Church. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019