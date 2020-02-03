|
William Martin "Bill" Hartman Sr.
Southgate - William Martin "Bill" Hartman Sr., 87, of Southgate, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Southgate except during the time when he proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Bill retired as a Master Plumber and was a Past President of Northern Kentucky Plumbers Association. He was a longtime member of Saint Therese Church and active member of Msg. Lehr Knights of Columbus Council # 6337 in Southgate and was the Past Grand Knight for 9 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert R. and Edna L. (nee Feinauer) Hartman, his wife, Margaret Ann (nee Kretzmeier) Hartman and his son, Kenneth Hartman. Bill is survived by his devoted children, William M. Hartman Jr., Theresa Mary (Dr. William) Hutchins and Richard (Susan) Hartman, his loving grandchildren, Nathan (Joanna) Hartman, Josh Hartman, Elizabeth Hartman, Dr. Sarah Hartman, William Hutchins and Laura Hartman. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Friday (Feb. 7) from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese Church (Southgate), 11 Temple Place, on Saturday (Feb. 8) at 10:00 am with Rev. Doug Lauer officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, Kentucky 41071.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020