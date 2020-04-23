|
|
William McCreadie
Goshen - Cincinnati - William (Bill) Edward McCreadie, age 74, passed away of complications of cancer on April 21, 2020, loving husband of Nancy L. McCreadie, nee Schweikert, beloved father of Billy E. McCreadie II, Shawn K. McCreadie, and Casey P. McCreadie dear brother of Donna Waddell and Katherine McCreadie Hodges, devoted grandfather of Amber R. McCreadie. No services will be held at this time due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to the . A full tribute is posted at http://www.evansfuneralhome.com/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020