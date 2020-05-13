William "Bill" Michael DugleIt is with great sadness that the family of William "Bill" Michael Dugle, age 77, announces his passing at home on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 after a very brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.Bill was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Carl William Dugle and Freda Ruth Alexander Dugle. He grew up in Norwood, Ohio, where he graduated first in his class from Norwood High School. Throughout his life, he remained extremely grateful for the exemplary college preparatory education he received. After high school Bill attended University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1964 with a B.S. in Economics. Bill was elected to both the Sphinx Honor Society for service to the university and the Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society; he was also a brother and president of the Sigma Nu fraternity. While at Penn, Bill met and married his wife of 56 years, Joanne Mitchell Dugle.Upon graduation, Bill joined Olin Corporation in Human Resources, working in Niagara Falls, New York; Little Rock, Arkansas; Doe Valley, Kentucky; Taunton, Massachusetts; and Fairfield, Connecticut. At age 35 he was appointed Head of Human Resources for Olin's Chemical Group of 6,500 employees. In 1979, Bill joined Engelhard Corporation as a division Vice President, Human Resources. In 1982, he was promoted to global Director of Human Resources for the corporation, a position he held until 1997. During this time, Bill lived in Westfield, New Jersey. A lifetime learner, Bill enrolled in Wharton's Executive MBA program, graduating in 1993. After designing and building his dream home on Hilton Head Island, Bill retired from Engelhard in 1997.On Hilton Head, Bill enjoyed a very active retirement, working as an adjunct instructor preparing students for professional certification in human resources at Georgia Southern University and acting as Chairman of the Board for the Broad Creek Public Service District. Bill also enjoyed his weekly tennis games with The Big Dogs at Palmetto Dunes and Thursday lunches with the guys. Bill's greatest pleasures included singing and playing the guitar during weekly sessions with the Jammers and the Islandeers and spending time with his family sharing conversations on topical issues, watching sports on TV, and planning future travel.Bill is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Mitchell Dugle, his daughters Elizabeth Mauch (Erik) and Susan Moore (Dennis), his grandchildren: Alexandra Mauch (Charles Bouton), Andrew Mauch, Charlotte Moore, Corinne Moore, and Dennis Moore, and his nephews Carl and Michael Cutshall. He was predeceased by his sister Carol Cutshall.A celebration to honor Bill's life will be held at a later date when we can all gather together safely.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Bill's name to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.