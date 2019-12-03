|
William Lee Monroe Sr., age 99, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife Lula; son, Victor; He is survived by his loving children, William, Jr., Walter, Myron (Michele) and James (Sharon) Monroe, Joyce Crew, Barbara (Thomas) Raglin, Linda (Edmund) Oxley and Beverly (Ronald) Murphy; also survived by 31 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren, 40 great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Bethel Baptist Church, 2712 Alms Place. Visitation 10-11am. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. Arrangements by Thompson Hall Jordan Funeral Home. Please sign registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019