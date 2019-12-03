Services
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
2712 Alms Place
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
2712 Alms Place
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Monroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Monroe Sr.

Add a Memory
William Monroe Sr. Obituary
William Lee Monroe Sr., age 99, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife Lula; son, Victor; He is survived by his loving children, William, Jr., Walter, Myron (Michele) and James (Sharon) Monroe, Joyce Crew, Barbara (Thomas) Raglin, Linda (Edmund) Oxley and Beverly (Ronald) Murphy; also survived by 31 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren, 40 great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Bethel Baptist Church, 2712 Alms Place. Visitation 10-11am. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. Arrangements by Thompson Hall Jordan Funeral Home. Please sign registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -