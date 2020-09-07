William Morehead
Cincinnati - Morehead, William "Bill" devoted husband of Margaretha "Margie"(nee Geiger) Morehead, loving father of Sandy (Mark) Dean, Barb Ahrman, Steven (Carrie) Morehead, Andrea (Jeff) Roy, Michael (Kerry) Morehead, Kevin (Stacey) Morehead, cherished Opa of Trevor, Diana, Holly, Kristina, Brady, Taylor, Cydney, Lydia, Cayden, Anthony, Dylan, Julia, and Peyton. Son of the late William and Dolores (nee Menner) Morehead. Dear brother of Ron (the late Gail) Morehead, David (Angie) Morehead, Teri (Russell) Walker III, brother-in-law of Hermann (Gudrun) Geiger, the late Christa (Gerhard) Gauggel and the late Anne Stuber. Also survived by many other family members and friends. Bill was an Army veteran, proud member of Local 392 for 50 years and Elder Dad's Club. Passed away September 6, 2020 at the age of 75. Visitation Sunday September 13 from 5PM until 7PM at Elder Memorial Field House, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Elder High School 3900 Vincent Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45205 www.meyergeiser.com
