Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
William Mues Obituary
William Mues

Amelia - William R. "Bill" Mues Jr., a resident of Amelia, passed away June 8, 2019 at the age of 83. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bobbie Jean Mues (nee Hill). He was the loving father of William R. Mues III (Patricia), David Mues (Lisa), Tracy Barker (Joe) and Kevin Mues (Angella), devoted grandfather of Jason Dooloukas, Nicole Godfrey, Justin Dooloukas, Hope Mues, Danny Veatch, David Mues, Kristi Mues, Ashley Mues, Natasha Barker, Joseph Barker, Brandon Mues, Mason Hoctor, Nick Hill and 13 great-grandchildren, dear brother of the late Linda Wittkorn. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12 from 11 AM until the time of funeral service at 1 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to New Life Fellowship Church Children's Christmas Fund, 4652 Shepherd Rd., Batavia, OH 45103. www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 11, 2019
