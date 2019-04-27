Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Updike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Nelson Updike

Obituary Condolences

William Nelson Updike Obituary
William Nelson Updike

Florence - William Nelson Updike, known to friends and family as simply "Nelson," peacefully passed away in his own home on April 25th, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Born and raised in Northern Kentucky, the energetic and ambitious young man drove a big rig truck for 40 years. He took his family and ventured down to Florida for a while, seeking opportunity with the construction of the new interstate - but you never can truly take the hill billy out of a man, and eventually he and his family moved back up to Northern Kentucky, where he happily spent the remainder of his life. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elaine (Harmeling) Updike; his daughter, Kimberly; his son, William Brian; his youngest daughter, Kelly; his loving sister, Alice Moffitt, of Springboro, Ohio; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Nelson's life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with funeral services at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 29th, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky, 41042, with chaplain Chuck Myser officiating. Burial will follow at New Vine Run Cemetery, Dry Ridge, KY. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now