William Nelson Updike
Florence - William Nelson Updike, known to friends and family as simply "Nelson," peacefully passed away in his own home on April 25th, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Born and raised in Northern Kentucky, the energetic and ambitious young man drove a big rig truck for 40 years. He took his family and ventured down to Florida for a while, seeking opportunity with the construction of the new interstate - but you never can truly take the hill billy out of a man, and eventually he and his family moved back up to Northern Kentucky, where he happily spent the remainder of his life. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elaine (Harmeling) Updike; his daughter, Kimberly; his son, William Brian; his youngest daughter, Kelly; his loving sister, Alice Moffitt, of Springboro, Ohio; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Nelson's life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with funeral services at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 29th, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky, 41042, with chaplain Chuck Myser officiating. Burial will follow at New Vine Run Cemetery, Dry Ridge, KY. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 27, 2019