|
|
William O. Pierce Jr.
Cincinnati - William O. Pierce Jr., 80, passed away May 28, 2019. Loving husband of Nancy Pierce (nee Kreimer), beloved father of Teri Bolin, Kelly Pierce, step daughters Jen (Clare Gordon) Davin and Michelle (Jeff) Langenbahn. Loving grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. Is also survived by one sister, Joyce (Dan) Buelterman. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister. Bill was a retiree of Ford Motor Company. He was an avid golfer and bowler, and loved to vacation in Florida with his wife. Special thanks to Anderson Nursing and Rehabilitation facility for their loving care of Bill. The family will receive friends, Monday, June 3, 2019 from 12:30 until the time of the service at 2:00 pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home 8329 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH Memorials may be made to The Anderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 8139 Beechmont Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45225 or Hospice of Southwest Cincinnati, 7625 Carmago Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45243. Online Condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019