Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William O. Pierce Jr.

Obituary Condolences

William O. Pierce Jr. Obituary
William O. Pierce Jr.

Cincinnati - William O. Pierce Jr., 80, passed away May 28, 2019. Loving husband of Nancy Pierce (nee Kreimer), beloved father of Teri Bolin, Kelly Pierce, step daughters Jen (Clare Gordon) Davin and Michelle (Jeff) Langenbahn. Loving grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. Is also survived by one sister, Joyce (Dan) Buelterman. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister. Bill was a retiree of Ford Motor Company. He was an avid golfer and bowler, and loved to vacation in Florida with his wife. Special thanks to Anderson Nursing and Rehabilitation facility for their loving care of Bill. The family will receive friends, Monday, June 3, 2019 from 12:30 until the time of the service at 2:00 pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home 8329 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH Memorials may be made to The Anderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 8139 Beechmont Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45225 or Hospice of Southwest Cincinnati, 7625 Carmago Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45243. Online Condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now