William O. "Bill" Zinn
West Chester - 69, husband of the late Deborah (Frame) Zinn, father of Krista Irwin and Lindsay Cordes, grandfather of Levi and Myles Cordes, brother of Patricia Perry passed Thurs. Mar. 26, 2020. Retired engineer at GE Aviation. Celebration of Life and graveside services will be announced later. Memorials requested to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Arrangements by Fawcett-Palmer Funeral Home, Chillicothe, OH. www.fawcett-palmer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020