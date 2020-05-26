William P. Bentley
William P. Bentley

Reading - William P. Bentley beloved husband of 60 years to Kathryn A. Bentley (nee Caldwell). Loving father of Anthony Bentley, Michele Bunke, and Sharon (Joseph) Maltry. Cherished grandfather of Lynn (Kevin) Yaeger, Keith (Nicole) Bunke, Gracie (Ben) Hart, Olivia Maltry, Joseph Maltry, and Kayla Bunke. Great-grandfather of Elijah and Garrett Yaeger. Survived by sister Peggy Lawson. Preceded in death by 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Private Family Services. Burial at Reading Cemetery. A Celebration of life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and the Reading Eagles Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
