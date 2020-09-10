William Patrick Conners
Cincinnati - Predeceased by his loving wife Joan VanLahr Conners and his parents Charles F. Conners Jr and Cecille Pohl Conners. He is the Grandson of the late Charles F. Conners Sr. & Caroline Stein Conners, William A. Pohl & Caroline Hudepohl Pohl and the Great Grandson of Louis & Mary Hudepohl. His brother Charles W. Conners & wife Jean Becker Conners and his sister-in-law's Linda A. Conners, Nancy V.L. Niklas and brother-in-law John M. Mc Phillips.
Pat is survived by his children P. Ryan (Margy) Conners, Beth C. (Peter) Gilligan, David P. (Rani) Conners and Frank VanLahr Conners. Pat is also survived by his grandchildren Jeff (Sarah) Hensley, F. Patrick Conners, Peter Gilligan Jr., David. P. Conners Jr., Sarah Conners, Nicholas Conners, Sydney Conners, Rachael Jenkins, Avery Jenkins and Quinn Jenkins. Pat also had two Great Grandchildren, Elouise & Owen Hensley. He is also survived by his brothers Bob (Carol) and John Conners, Suzie V.L. McPhillips, Paul L. Niklas many nieces, nephews and life friends that include Ms. Natiesha Collins his care giver, the Hyde Park Country Club "Council of Knowledge," the "Monday Skyline Lunch Bunch" the St Mary's Gang and many friends.
He is a proud graduate of St. Xavier High School and Xavier University where he participated in the sports that he loved…football and golf. Pat was very good at both. He celebrated sports memories later in life with the many men he played with and against and always declared them friends and comrades of the grid iron. His fondest moment in golf was shooting a 74 at Augusta National with his friend John Fisher Sr.
In 1956 Pat began his career as an Investment Banker that lasted until his retirement at the age of eighty. His son Ryan who worked with him said his career underwriting municipal bonds most likely touched everyone in the Greater Cincinnati area (if not the State of Ohio) with his participation in projects that included Riverfront Stadium, Paul Brown Stadium and Great American Ball Park, Hamilton County MSD and many other Ohio municipalities. He was offered many positions over his career with various companies and boards including Provident Bank and the Hudepohl Brewery but declined to remain with the family banking / brokerage firm. Later in life, again the position of President of the Hudepohl Investment Co was offered to him but he declined and suggested his brother Bob for the position.
Pat served on many boards including some of the following: The Mercy Foundation, Mercy Hospital Anderson and Catholic Health Partners Board of Directors. He served on the Hamilton County Hospital Commission, the NASD District 9 Business Conduct Committee and the NASD/FINRA Board of Directors as the representative of the small firm Broker / Dealers. His fifty-five plus years as a respected member of the investment community also lead him to be appointed to the NASD/ FINRA Arbitration Team where he settled many industry disputes.
According to his children the things Pat enjoyed most included yard work, home improvement projects and after dinner splitting logs with a sledge hammer, wedge, a maul and buckets of ice cold Hudepohl 14K. It was a required task for his sons and their friends to participate. He said he got a strong work ethic and hands from hard physical work as well as a humble heart.
Pat was a devote Christian and attended services daily to pray and give Glory to the Lord. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday September 12th, 10:00 AM at St Mary Catholic Church in Hyde Park.
If you are so moved please remember Pat with prayers for one another and consider making a contribution to one of the following charities.
Mt. Aloysius Home for Special Men
5375 Tile Plant Road
New Lexington, Ohio 43764
Anthony Munoz Foundation
8919 Rossash Rd.
Cincinnati, Ohio 45236 Alzheimer's Association
/ Bill's Buddies and the Ganzhorn Gang
c/o Molly Dierker
4235 Clairmont Ave.
Columbus, Ohio 43220
Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund
8050 Hosbrook Road
Cincinnati, Ohio 45236