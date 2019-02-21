|
|
William Paul Prewitt
William Paul, loving father of Bill and Kim Prewitt and John Kennedy, adored grandfather to many, dear brother of John (Akiko), Kenny (the late Mary) and Don (Chris) Prewitt and cherished uncle to several nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Funeral services will be at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, Ohio on Friday, February 22 at 6 PM. Visitation will begin at 4 PM until time of service. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019