Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Prewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Paul Prewitt

Obituary Condolences Gallery

William Paul Prewitt Obituary
William Paul Prewitt

Georgetown - Prewitt

William Paul, loving father of Bill and Kim Prewitt and John Kennedy, adored grandfather to many, dear brother of John (Akiko), Kenny (the late Mary) and Don (Chris) Prewitt and cherished uncle to several nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Funeral services will be at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, Ohio on Friday, February 22 at 6 PM. Visitation will begin at 4 PM until time of service. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.