William Peeno
Hebron - William James Peeno of Hebron, passed away on October 18, 2019 at the age of 93. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Shirley, beloved sister Helen Peeno, sister-in-law Bonnie Peeno, nieces, nephews, great and great- great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Fannie (Stull) Peeno, sister Virginia (Peeno) Gay and brother Clarence Peeno. Bill was a U. S. Army World War II Veteran, and was a Sales Service Engineer for Cooper Industries and retired in 1986 to become the private business owner of Peeno Associates Sales Service, Inc. He enjoyed golfing, playing Euchre, UK basketball, traveling, bowling and baseball. He played baseball with the Northern Kentucky Semi-pro baseball and Greater Cincinnati Buckeye League and was offered a contract to play professional baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, friends and animals. As an 82yr. member of the Constance Church of the brethren, he served as Deacon, member of the board, Trustee and in other capacities. He was a Kentucky Colonel and he lovingly embraced each and every community cause that he was associated with and received Philanthropy Awards from various organizations. Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 26th, at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Visitation 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in the Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Constance Church of the Brethren Building Fund C/O Shirley Peeno (Treasurer) 2139 Hollow Tree Ct. Hebron, KY 41048. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019