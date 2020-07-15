William (Peck) Pelgen
Newport - William (Peck) Pelgen, November 21, 1929 - July 12, 2020, He was born, raised and resided most of his life in Newport, until moving to Covington. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired from the US Postal Service. He was proceeded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Robert and Richard. He is survived by his sister Betty Bassett as well as his wife, Fay, daughters, Jennifer Sandhas, Janice (John) Freudenberg. Granddaughters, Natalie and Hayley Sandhas, Elizabeth (Bruce) Freudenberg Beil, Meredith (Kyle) Freudenberg Doebrich and Lydia (fiancé, Casey Little) Freudenberg as well as great grandchildren, Harlow and Thatcher. Peck was an avid UK fan and dedicated volunteer with the Big Stef organization. He was active at both Lawler & Hanlon and the John R. Little VFW's. He was an active member at Mother of God Catholic Church. A private service was held at Saint Stephens Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children
, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.