William Poston
Delhi Township - William G. Poston, Loving father of David (Anne) Poston, Daniel (Julia) Poston, Karen (Mark) Jackson, Kelley Neu, Paul (Lisa) Poston and Kathleen (John) Milam. Devoted grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Joan (Terry) Hughes. Also survived by his numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 86 years of age. Private Services. Memorials may be made to Covington Latin School, 21 E 11th St, Covington, KY 41011. www.bjmeyer.com
Delhi Township - William G. Poston, Loving father of David (Anne) Poston, Daniel (Julia) Poston, Karen (Mark) Jackson, Kelley Neu, Paul (Lisa) Poston and Kathleen (John) Milam. Devoted grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Joan (Terry) Hughes. Also survived by his numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 86 years of age. Private Services. Memorials may be made to Covington Latin School, 21 E 11th St, Covington, KY 41011. www.bjmeyer.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.