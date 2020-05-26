William Poston
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Poston

Delhi Township - William G. Poston, Loving father of David (Anne) Poston, Daniel (Julia) Poston, Karen (Mark) Jackson, Kelley Neu, Paul (Lisa) Poston and Kathleen (John) Milam. Devoted grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Joan (Terry) Hughes. Also survived by his numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 86 years of age. Private Services. Memorials may be made to Covington Latin School, 21 E 11th St, Covington, KY 41011. www.bjmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
B.J. Meyer Sons Overlook Memorial Center
4841 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-0117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved