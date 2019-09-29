Services
William "Bill" Powell

William "Bill" Powell

Cincinnati - William "Bill" Powell, loving husband of Lisa Stephenson Powell. Devoted father of Erik Powell and Damon (Melissa) Powell. Loving grandfather of Seth A. Miller. Brother of Richard (Nancy) Powell, the late Jerome E. Powell and the late Elaine Martori. Son-in-law of Megs Contadino. Bill passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 83. Private services. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the or the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 720 E. Pete Rose Way Suite 120, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
