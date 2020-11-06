1/1
William R. "Bill" Dwyer
Newport - William R. "Bill" Dwyer, 66 of Newport, KY passed away at his home on October 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Orabelle Dwyer. Bill is survived by his brother Dave Dwyer, sisters Lynda Marcum and Margaret (Dave Davis) Smith, niece Mysti Marcum and nephew Michael Smith. Bill was an avid sports fan and loved the Bengals and Newport Wildcats. He played basketball with The Special Olympics in Louisville. He worked at New Perceptions for over 21 years and then went on to work at Bonanza, Ponderosa and Pasquale's. His favorite place to eat was Dixie Chile. He was truly loved by all and always had a smile on his face. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 12 noon at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
