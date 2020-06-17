William R. Hawthorne
Cincinnati - William R. "Russ" Hawthorne 90, passed in the care of his loving family on June 13th, 2020. He is the loving husband of Evelyn Hawthorne and devoted father of Missy and Russell Hawthorne. Russ retired from the Cincinnati Police Department after 27 years of service and was also a retired Manager at PNC Bank. Visitation will be Friday June 19th, from 11:30 AM until time of F.O.P. lodge services at 1:30 PM immediately followed by a funeral service. To express your condolences, or to read the complete obituary, please visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.